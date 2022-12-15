Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,746 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $105.92. 73,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

