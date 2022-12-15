Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 19,600 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 60,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $293,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

Insider Transactions at EQT

EQT Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,733. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

