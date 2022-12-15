Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 474,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. 38,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

