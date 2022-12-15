CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $51,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.68. 24,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,507. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

