CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $145.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

