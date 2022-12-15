Carey P. Hendrickson Sells 550 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $86.99 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

