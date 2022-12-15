Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

