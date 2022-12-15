Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SONY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

