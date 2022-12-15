Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,360 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

