Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859,855 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 4.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Gildan Activewear worth $67,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

