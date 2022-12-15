Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $89.55 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,868,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 5.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $89,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $5,850,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 198.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.77.

Shares of BNS opened at C$49.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$45.26 and a twelve month high of C$74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

