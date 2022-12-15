Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.