Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,060 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 149,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 477,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

