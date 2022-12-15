Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 1.1 %

CGEMY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 25,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,894. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($242.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Stories

