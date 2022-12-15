Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.69

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.69 and traded as high as C$24.42. Canfor shares last traded at C$23.93, with a volume of 170,425 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Canfor Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

