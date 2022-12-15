Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in November

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,059,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 7,519,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.5 days.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 2,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDUAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.