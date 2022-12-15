Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 2,199 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

