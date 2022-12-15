Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Up to $23.99

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $24.55. Cadence Bank shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 2,019 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 6,061.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $2,176,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.