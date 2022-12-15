Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,560 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from GBX 2,380 ($29.20) to GBX 2,560 ($31.41) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 1,730 ($21.22) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,012.60.

Burberry Group Price Performance

BURBY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. 14,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

