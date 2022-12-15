Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,777,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 5,638,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37,775.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

