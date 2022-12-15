BTIG Research Cuts Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target to $9.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.35 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
