BTIG Research Cuts Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target to $9.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.35 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 100,749 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

