Brookfield (TSE:BN) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$63.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s current price.
Brookfield Price Performance
Brookfield stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.23. 1,009,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,040. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of C$45.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.00.
About Brookfield
Read More
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.