Brookfield (TSE:BN) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$63.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s current price.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.23. 1,009,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,040. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of C$45.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Read More

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.