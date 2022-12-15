Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 44.14 and last traded at 43.57. 296,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 253,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.37.

The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is 46.62.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

