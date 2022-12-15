Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 298,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,982,332 shares.The stock last traded at $33.08 and had previously closed at $33.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.
Brookfield Trading Down 1.6 %
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield (BN)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.