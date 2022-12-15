Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

