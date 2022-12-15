Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.30. 40,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.