Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 24.9% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $222.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,018. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

