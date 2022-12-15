Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.