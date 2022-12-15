Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

