Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Target Price at $21.50

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

MOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $931,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

