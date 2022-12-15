Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 782,955 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $17.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,347 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 120.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 123.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,109,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 613,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

