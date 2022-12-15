Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 782,955 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $17.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.
Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,347 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 120.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 123.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,109,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 613,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.