Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.
About Brilliance China Automotive
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.