Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.69–$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $352.00 million-$353.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.30 million. Braze also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.19)-(0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 264,224 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 240,855 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

