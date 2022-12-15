Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,871,163 shares.The stock last traded at $6.32 and had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 447.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

