Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 1,097,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.3 days.

Brambles Price Performance

BMBLF stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Brambles has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

