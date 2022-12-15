Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 1,097,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.3 days.
Brambles Price Performance
BMBLF stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Brambles has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.
Brambles Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brambles (BMBLF)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.