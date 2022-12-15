Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bonterra Energy

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.