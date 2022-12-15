Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Up 40.5% in November

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 733,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $1,287,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 26.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.0 %

BCC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 314,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,326. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

