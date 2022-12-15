Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Update

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 129,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,741. The stock has a market cap of $159.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

