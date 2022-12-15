BlueArk Price Up 5.2% This Week (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $62.60 million and $724,313.33 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00193128 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $725,221.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

