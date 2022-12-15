Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BXMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BXMT opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,747 shares of company stock valued at $136,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
