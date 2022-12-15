Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,747 shares of company stock valued at $136,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

