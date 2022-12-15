Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
BGB stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
