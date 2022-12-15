Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

BGB stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.