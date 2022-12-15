Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $580,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 79,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,705. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

