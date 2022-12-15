BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
BNY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.10.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.