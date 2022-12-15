BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BNY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

