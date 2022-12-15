BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.