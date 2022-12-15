BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.9% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $17.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $694.07. 2,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,898. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $933.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $666.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

