BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 144.1% in November

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the November 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
See Also
