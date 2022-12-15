Bitkub Coin Price Down 2% This Week (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00010845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $167.13 million and $1.71 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

