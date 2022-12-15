Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $163.97 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00259702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00084221 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00057120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001156 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

