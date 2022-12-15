Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $86,275.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00123408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00230707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00054752 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00040693 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.