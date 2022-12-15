Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Tops $24.82 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.82 million and approximately $59,975.91 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00121869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00229079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00040378 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

