BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.10 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $17,719.06 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $119.73 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00013481 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00042956 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00236231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,743.23825843 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23,904,877.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.